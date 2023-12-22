Best On-screen Couple 2023 Results: Pathan’s Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone win with highest votes
Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking viewers to choose the best on-screen couple of 2023 and the verdict is finally out! Topping the charts are none other than Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan
The couples in the movies of 2023 truly nailed their roles, especially in scenes with their co-stars. We've become fans of their on-screen chemistry and can't wait to see more of them in future projects.
As the year comes to an end, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for readers to vote for their favorite on-screen couple of the year. And now, the moment has arrived!
Keep scrolling to find out which on-screen couple from 2023 has emerged as the ultimate winner.
Fans vote Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan as the winner of Best On-Screen Couple 2023 POLL
There were 13 on-screen couples competing for the title of the best on-screen couple of 2023. The final results, gathered from the votes of 146 users over 2 days, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Pathaan secured a clear victory with an unbeatable lead of 44 percent votes.
The runners-up were Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, each receiving 10 percent of the votes. Next on the list were Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film Animal and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with 7 percent of total votes, respectively.
Check out the results below:
List of movies included in Best 2023 OTT movie POLL
The list of nominees in the poll, aimed at discovering the favorite on-screen couple of the year, included Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan, Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Ayushamnn Khurrana-Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri in Animal, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 and Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal in Chor Niakal Ke Bhaga.
About the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as the main cast. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also play crucial roles in the film. Salman Khan makes an extended cameo appearance in the movie, reprising the role of the renowned spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. The movie hit theaters on January 25, 2023.
