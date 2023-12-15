Best OTT Movie 2023 POLL: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai; pick your favourite

The rise of OTT platforms in India has paved the way for some remarkable web series and movies. This year, in 2023, we saw some exceptional movies that left viewers impressed with their unique concepts, stellar cast, and top-notch storytelling. The year is coming to an end, and now is a good time to reflect on some phenomenal Bollywood movies released this year on OTT!

We are conducting a poll to invite viewers to choose the best OTT movie of 2023, right from Jaane Jaan to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kathal, The Archies, and more. But before you go ahead and vote, let’s quickly check out the movies that are on the list.

A quick look at 2023 OTT release movies

This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The mystery thriller film was released on Netflix in September this year. Meanwhile, after Farzi, Shahid Kapoor was also seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller film Bloody Daddy, co-starring Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, and others. It was released on JioCinema in June this year.

Zoya Akhtar’s teenage musical film The Archies released recently on Netflix, and it stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Based on the iconic comics, The Archies shows the gang fighting for Riverdale’s future when developers threaten to demolish a cherished park.

Advertisement

Gulmohar released on Disney+ Hotstar in March, and the film's cast includes Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth. It revolves around the Batra family, who meet up for one last party as they get ready to move out of their decades-old family home. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu was released on Netflix in January this year. The spy thriller film is set before and during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The cast of Mission Majnu also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film Khufiya released on Netflix in October and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was released on Zee5, is a courtroom drama that shows the 5-year-long fight of a lawyer who sets out to bring justice to a minor.

Lust Stories 2 is a Netflix anthology film with four short segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sensharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, and others. Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, is a satirical comedy-drama film that portrays a young policewoman desperately trying to solve the case after a politician's prized jackfruit trees disappear from his garden.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, is a heist thriller film that premiered on Netflix. It revolves around a flight attendant and her boyfriend whose heist goes wrong and turns into a hostage situation. Meanwhile, the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is a romantic drama that was released on Amazon Prime Video in July.

Which of these Bollywood movies on OTT did you love the most? Vote for the best OTT movie of 2023 below!

VOTE for the best OTT movie 2023

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood movies based on real events to watch on OTT: Sardar Udham, Raazi to Dangal