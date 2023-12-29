Best Performances 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan’s endearing portrayal in Dunki wins hearts of fans

In the year 2023, Bollywood has witnessed remarkable performances, infused with emotions and heartfelt portrayals from both actors and actresses. Pinkvilla organized a poll on December 27, providing viewers the opportunity to select their favorite act of the year through their votes. Now, the much-anticipated moment is here to announce the winner of the best lead performance and reveal which actor has truly captured the hearts of the audience.

Fans vote Shah Rukh Khan’s act in Dunki as winner of Best Performances 2023 Poll

The voting process entailed choosing a favorite from a pool of 20 diverse performances. Following two days of active participation, during which over 400 votes were cast, the conclusive results have crowned Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in Dunki as the victor, receiving an impressive 38 percent of the votes. Ranbir Kapoor's compelling performance in the crime thriller Animal secured him the runner-up position, earning 33 percent, while Alia Bhatt's brilliant rendition in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clinched the third spot with 9 percent votes.

Check out the results below:

List of nominees included in the Best Performances 2023 Poll

The nominees for the poll included a stellar lineup of contenders: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki respectively, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan, Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2, Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj, Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail, and Tabu in Khufiya.

Advertisement

More about Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the character of Hardy, a man deeply smitten with Taapsee Pannu's Manu. His aspiration is to facilitate a brighter future for his friends by helping them reach London, leading him to resort to an illegal immigration method.

This comedic drama, helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani, also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film hit theaters on December 21.

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Song 2023 Results: Jawan’s Chaleya, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's What Jhumka share title