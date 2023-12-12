12 best singers in India with mesmerizing, soulful voices: Lata Mangeshkar to Shreya Ghoshal

India has been blessed with extraordinarily talented artists throughout its history, be it in the field of acting, art, dancing, and especially singing. Singers from India have represented the country worldwide and have gained the love and appreciation of many through the mastery of their craft. No matter the genre of music, Indian singers have given us countless songs that live close to our hearts and have personal memories attached to them.

It is only ideal to give those singers their due respect and recognition and celebrate their contributions for years to come. Though music and artistic expression is subjective, some artists have unanimously won over the hearts of people with their melodious voice. While there are a lot of contenders to be called the best singers in India, we have a curated list of 12 best singers in India who are undoubtedly worthy of the title.

India’s Top 12 singers

The impact that these singers have had on the musical landscape of the nation and around the world is incalculable. They have created a legacy by lending their soulful vocals to poetries which turned them into evergreen songs. Without further ado, let’s look at the top 12 singers in India.

1. Lata Mangeshkar

No conversation about the best singer in India is ever complete without mentioning the ‘Nightingale of India’-the great Lata Mangeshkar. Born in Indore in 1929, Lataji was only 13 when she started her career. Her career spanned over seven decades during which she went on to become one of the most iconic voices in Bollywood. The list of her notable songs is endless, however tracks like Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Mera Dil Ye Pukare, Luka Chuppi, O Paalanhaare, and Mujhse Juda Hokar will live on for generations to come.

2. Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is undoubtedly one of the most influential singers in the Hindi film industry. Born in 1933, she stamped her name in the industry that was already being dominated by the likes of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt, and Shamshad Begum. Her vocal versatility led to her singing iconic songs like In Aankhon Ki Masti, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Jhumka Gira Re, and Radha Kaise Na Jale.

3. Mohammed Rafi

The legendary Mohammed Rafi was born in Kotla Sultan Singh in 1924. Blessed with a great vocal range, he had the unique ability to contour his voice to match the actor’s persona on-screen who was lip-syncing to his songs. During his lifetime, he had recorded over 7,000 songs in Hindi, English, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, etc. His greatest hits included Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar, O Haseena Zulfonwali, and Diwana Hua Badal to name a few.

4. Kishore Kumar

Born in Khandwa in 1929, Kishore Kumar was more than just a singer, he was a performer. Even though he had no formal training in classical music, his talent always made people take notice of him. His performance in Ek Chatur Naar is unforgettable, and so are his other songs like Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, Roop Tera Mastana, Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil.

5. Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is one of the most prolific Bollywood playback singers with a glorious body of work. He was born in 1973, in the city of Faridabad, and was able to cement his place in the industry very early into his career thanks to his amazing singing abilities and versatility. Sandese Aate Hai, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Jaane Nahi Denge, Bole Chudiyan, and Tumse Milke Dilka are some of his best songs.

6. Alka Yagnik

Born in 1966 in Kolkata, Alka Yagnik was already singing Bhajans for Akashvani (All India Radio), Calcutta at the tender age of six. She later went on to dominate the Bollywood playback scene in the 1990’s. Her sweet register is easily recognizable and was an integral part of several iconic Bollywood songs. Her famous songs include, but are not limited to, Ladki Badi Anjanai Hai, Bole Chudiyan, Maiyya Yashoda, Aksar Is Duniya Mein, and Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein.

7. Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is undeniably one of the best singers in India currently. There are only a few who compare with Shreya Ghoshal when it comes to vocal range and precision. Her songs leave the listeners mesmerized while also being left to admire the immense musical ability she possesses.

In 2000, when she was only 16, Shreya Ghoshal participated and won the television music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. She caught the attention of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while she was on the show. After that, he decided to give her a chance to sing in Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit starrer Devdas (2002). Tracks like Jaadu Hai Nasha, Dola Re Dola, Mohe Rang Do Laal, Manwa Laage, and Mere Dholna are just a few examples that speak for her talent.

8. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam

The late S.P Balasubrahmanyam is regarded as one of the best Indian singers of all time. Having made his mark in the Telugu film industry, he forayed into Bollywood playback singing with the 1981 film Ek Duje Ke Liye. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2011), and Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) (2021) from the Government of India.

Some of his most famous songs include Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai, Wah Wah Ramji, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, Hum Bane Tum Baane, etc.

9. Udit Narayan

When speaking about the best singers in India, one can’t miss mentioning Udit Narayan. He has massive popularity, and is one of the most prominent Bollywood singers throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Some of his most popular songs include Pehla Nasha, Main Yahaan Hoon, Aye Mere Humsafar, Jaadu Teri Nazar, Papa Kehte Hain, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, among many others.

10. Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh undeniably deserves a spot in the list of the best singers in India. Born in 1987 in Murshidabad, the 36-year-old playback singer began his career when he participated in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He received widespread recognition, and shot to fame after the humongous success of his tracks Tum Hi Ho and Chahun Main Ya Naa from Aashiqui 2.

11.Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu began his playback career in 1983 under the name Sanu Bhattacharya. He got his major break in Bollywood when Gulshan Kumar, and music directors Nadeem and Shravan, gave him a chance to sing most songs of the 1990 movie Aashiqui.

Since 1993, he holds the Guinness Book of World Records for recording the maximum number of songs in one day. Some of his most popular songs include Nazar Ke Samne, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Baazigar O Baazigar, Maine Pyar Tunhi Se Kiya Hai,Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai etc.

12. Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan is undoubtedly among the best singers in India, and also one of the most versatile ones. She possesses a high octave vocal range. Having won the reality show Meri Awaz Suno, she recorded her first playback song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the film Mast.

Some of her most popular songs include Bhaage Re Mann, Dhoom Machale, Beedi Jalaile, Dilliwali girlfriend, Sheila Ki Jawani, etc.

