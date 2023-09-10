‘Best time…’: Ananya Panday can’t stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; Rajkummar Rao shares review

Jawan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the formidable leading lady Nayanthara, and the menacing antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, has been making history at the box office since its release on September 7. The film has been raking in record-breaking numbers both in India and overseas, with fans celebrating its release like a grand festival. Numerous celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, and others, have watched the film and shared their thoughts on social media. Now, with the film gaining more industry support, Ananya Panday and Rajkummar Rao have also shared their review of the movie.

Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao review Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram to share her review of the movie Jawan. She posted a video of the interval block of the film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged look, wielding a belt to confront the antagonists. Ananya captioned the post with, “Jawan (crown emojis) Best time ever in cinemas!!!! (heart eyes emoji).” Have a look:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya had expressed her happiness about the back-to-back successes in the industry and her excitement for King Khan’s movie.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa watched Jawan at a theater in Juhu, Mumbai, one day after its release. The couple was seen dressed casually for the outing. While in an elevator, they encountered a fan of SRK who asked Rajkummar about his thoughts on the film. In response, the Stree actor praised the film, saying, “Bahut acchi hai (it’s very good).” A video of the interaction has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan

Director Atlee has successfully presented Shah Rukh Khan in various distinctive avatars, elevating his screen presence through stylish and impactful direction. Anirudh Ravichander's powerful background music significantly enhances the overall cinematic experience.

The supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, have garnered praise for their performances. At the same time, the film also benefits from special appearances by stars like Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt, further enriching the cinematic journey.

