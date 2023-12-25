Best Villain of 2023 Results: Bobby Deol wins majority votes for menacing performance as Abrar Haque in Animal

2023 was a year like no other when it came to memorable performances in a negative role. Many antagonists in Bollywood films and series left their mark with their chilling, menacing performances.

As the year comes to an end, Pinkvilla gave its readers a chance to vote for their favorite villain who left them impressed with their acting chops. Without further ado, let’s look at which actor took the cake and became the fan favorite of the year!

Fans vote Bobby Deol as winner of Best Villain of 2023

8 top contenders were pitted against each other for voting to see which one would emerge at the top, in the race for the best villain of 2023. After two days of active participation, involving 161 voters, the final polling results revealed a tremendous victory for Bobby Deol's character in the movie Animal!

Bobby Deol, who played the ferocious antagonist Abrar Haque in Animal, won the poll by securing an astounding 48 percent of the total votes. This was followed by Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 as Aatish Rehman, and he secured the second spot with 26 percent of the votes. John Abraham ranked third in the list, for his role as Jim in Pathaan, and he amassed a total of 20% votes. Check out the poll results below!

Advertisement

About Bobby Deol’s role in Animal

Bobby Deol played ‘Animal ka enemy’ Abrar Haque in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor. While he had a limited amount of screen time, and no dialogues in the film, he still left a huge impact with his performance as the antagonist in Animal. He locks horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film, which was released on 1st December, 2023.

List of nominees included in Best Villain of 2023 poll

The eight nominees that made it to the final list of Best Villain of 2023 poll included Manish Wadhwa for Gadar 2, Bobby Deol for Animal, John Abraham for Pathaan, Emraan Hashmi for Tiger 3, Vijay Sethupathi for Jawan, Vijay Varma for Dahaad, Ronit Roy for Bloody Daddy, and Saif Ali Khan for Adipurush.

ALSO READ: Best Cameos of 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan takes clean sweep with power-packed appearance in Tiger 3