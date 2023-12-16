Best Web Series 2023 POLL: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi to Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager; choose your favourite

From crime drama series like Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo to black comedy thriller Farzi, we got it all in 2023. If you are a serial web series watcher, chances are you must be out of time but never out of content to watch from the comfort of your home. As we march towards the end of this year, here’s a round-up of all the popular Indian web series that left us wanting for more. If you spot your favorite one in this extensive list then vote for it and make it the winner. Read on!

A glance at the web series released in 2023

1. Trial By Fire

The year started with a bang with Prashant Nair’s crime drama television series starring Abhay Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, and others. It’s based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

2. Taaza Khabar

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam stepped into the world of OTT with this Indian fantasy comedy thriller miniseries directed by Himank Gaur. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Farzi

Shahid Kapoor delighted his fans with yet another class act in this black comedy crime thriller television. He shared the screen with stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon. Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Jubilee

In the first season of the period drama, director Vikramaditya Motwane cast an impressive list of actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor who got us hooked till the tenth episode.

5. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

The women in this crime drama (Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar) impressed us with their impactful performances. The part one was so perfectly made that it left us wanting for more.

6. Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha wore the shoes of a dedicated cop determined to resolve the case in a small village in the state of Rajasthan. It was also the first-ever Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

7. The Night Manager

We don’t want you to miss watching this crime thriller featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Both parts are equally intriguing, thrilling, and a must-watch. Disney+ Hotstar is the platform you can watch it on.

8. Scoop

Karishma Tanna legit ate in this Netflix series based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It won the award for Best Asian TV Series while Karishma won the Best Lead Actress prize at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards.

9. Made In Heaven

If you burned the midnight oil to watch the first season of this romantic drama web series, rest assured you won’t be disappointed by the second part of this Amazon Prime show as Bulbul Jauhari (Mona Singh) is here to add more to the drama.

10. Taali

Sushmita Sen plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in this Biographical drama TV series Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi.

11. Guns and Gulaabs

Set in the 90s, the Rajkummar Rao-led black comedy crime thriller tells the tale of love and innocence wrapped with humor and romance.

12. Kaala Paani

Going with its title, the seven-episode survival drama is set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Created by Sameer Saxena, the Netflix show stars Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and others.

13. Scam 2003

This biographical financial thriller will tell you how the infamous Telgi Scam was brought to fruition. It is based on a true story of stamped paper counterfeiting committed by Abdul Karim Telgi.

14. The Railway Men

By the end of Shiv Rawail’s historical drama miniseries, you will be proud of the railway workers who saved lives during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical plant in Bhopal.

15. Aarya

In 2023, we saw Sushmita Sen come up with the third part of her successful OTT venture Aarya. In it, the caring mother and a loving wife turns into the crime lord to safeguard her children.

Which of these web series was your favorite in 2023? Vote for it below.

