Best Web Series 2023 Results: Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi emerges as the winner

OTT platforms gave cinephiles the liberty to binge-watch their favorite shows from the comfort of their homes. As people started enjoying consuming content from anywhere and everywhere, filmmakers started flooding them with web series that got them hooked. As the year comes to an end, we asked cinephiles to vote for their favorite web series that topped their list. Well, the results are here. Read on to know which series topped the chart!

Fans voted for Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi as the Best Web Series of 2023

Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine which of the web series released in 2023 made a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. In the list, 15 of the most talked about shows were included. Finally, the results of the poll are out and Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi has come out victorious. Out of the 139 voters who cast their precious votes, a whopping 44 percent of them thought the black comedy crime thriller television series entertained them a lot.

However, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager took over the second spot with 25 percent votes. There was a tie for the third spot between Dahaad, Made In Heaven, and The Railway Men.

Check out the result below:

A look at shows that made it to the Best Web Series 2023 POLL

Among the 15 series that competed with each other were Trial By Fire led by Abhay Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi and Anupam Kher, Taaza Khabar with which YouTuber Bhuvan Bam made his OTT debut, Farzi and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee.

The others included Dimple Kapadia starrer Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, crime thriller The Night Manager, award-winning show Scoop, romantic drama web series Made In Heaven 2, Taali, Rajkummar Rao-led Guns and Gulaabs, Kaala Paani, Scam 2003, The Railway Men and Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3.

About Farzi

Directed by the makers of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Farzi revolves around the life of Sunny, a disillusioned Indian artist who decides to make counterfeit money along with his best pal. Apart from Shahid, the crime drama also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

