Best Women Centric Movie 2023 POLL: Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan; which one you loved the most?

The year 2023 has undeniably witnessed a surge of exceptional female-led movies in Bollywood. Spanning various genres, including thrillers, biopics, and slice-of-life dramas, these films have garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. As we approach the year-end, it's the perfect moment to revisit and celebrate these remarkable women-centric movies.

Join our 2023 Best Women-Centric Movie poll! Take your pick from outstanding films like Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, and Tara Sutaria's Apurva. Before you make your choice though, make sure to glance at the standout films.

Take a look at Best Women-Centric movies of 2023

1. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway draws inspiration from the true-life saga of an Indian couple whose children were separated from them by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The film, led by Rani Mukerji, features Jim Sarbh in a significant role.

2. Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan unfolds the narrative of a single mother entangled in a crime investigation. When her neighbor, a skilled math teacher, extends a helping hand, and a determined cop delves into the case, the plot takes intriguing turns. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.

3. Thank You for Coming

Thank You for Coming is a comedy film directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The storyline revolves around a woman's journey in search of love and sexual pleasure.

4. Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak narrates the tale of four women embarking on a transformative journey from New Delhi to the highest mountain pass in Ladakh, India, on their motorbikes. The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

5. Neeyat

Neeyat, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role, unfolds a mysterious murder during exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday retreat. Detective Mira Rao, played by Balan, employs her investigative skills to decipher devious motives, with the suspects being Kapoor's intimate family and friends. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, and Ram Kapoor.

6. Tarla

Tarla is a biographical film centered around Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, with Huma Qureshi portraying the titular role. The storyline revolves around Dalal's quest to achieve significance in life as she defies societal expectations. Through the art of cooking, she empowers herself and other women.

7. Apurva

Apurva, starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role, explores the challenges faced by an ordinary girl thrust into an extraordinarily perilous situation where survival knows no bounds. The film also features Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee.

8. Khufiya

Khufiya delves into the world of an operative from the Indian spy agency R&AW tasked with uncovering a mole selling defense secrets. The narrative explores the complexities of her dual identity as both a spy and a lover. Starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal, the film promises a gripping espionage thriller with elements of suspense and intrigue.

9. Akelli

Akelli places a young Indian woman at the heart of its narrative, as she battles for survival in a war-torn nation. Nushrratt Bharuccha takes on the lead role in this compelling story that unfolds against the backdrop of conflict, promising a tale of resilience, strength, and the indomitable human spirit.

