Bestie Malaika Arora reveals Karisma Kapoor's coffee addiction; latter REACTS

Best friends are like family. They know everything about you - your darkest secrets, your biggest achievements, everything. They know the real you. Thus, it gives them the right to pull your leg once in a while. Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most famous Bollywood besties duo. In fact their whole girl gang including Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are quite known for their unique bond. The celebs are often spotted together, having the time of their lives. Today, Malaika revealed Karisma’s addiction and it is one that most of us unapologetically have!

Malaika Arora shared a meme video on her Instagram. In the video, we could see a girl getting served a humongous cup of coffee. Malaika funnily wrote on her story, ‘@therealkarismakapoor for u,’ revealing the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress’ coffee addiction. Reacting to this, Karisma reposted the story on her Instagram with numerous hilarious gifs. While one had a heart with ‘coffee’ written on it, another one read ‘love it’. She also added a ‘LOL’ gif on it. Cutie best friends revealing each other’s weaknesses? Well, thank you Instagram for such golden content!

Check Malaika's story HERE

Check Karisma's story HERE