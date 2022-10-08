Besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora reunite in London- PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan , the popular actress recently kickstarted the shooting of her next project in London. The untitled film, which is touted to be an investigation thriller, marks Kareena’s first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The talented actress, who is also making her debut as a producer with the untitled film, has been sharing frequent updates from the sets on her social media handles. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also having a great time in London, as she is joined by her bestie Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora , who had a reunion with Kareena Kapoor Khan in London, took to her official social media handles and shared a couple of pictures with her bestie. “From Londres with love,” she captioned her post. In the pictures, Kareena is seen in a black and white sweater, which she paired with a white top, blue denim pants, a pair of white sneakers, and statement sunglasses. Malaika, on the other hand, is seen twinning with her best friend in a long black coat, which she paired with a white turtle neck top and matching trousers.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shares a warm friendship with both Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, for a very long time. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor are often spotted in the company of the Arora sisters. The girl gang had made headlines a couple of months back with their vacation pictures, that went viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s careers

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and she earned rave reviews for her performance as Rupa in the film. The actress has an exciting line-up including the upcoming OTT film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and Hansal Mehta’s investigation thriller. Kareena is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a break in London with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress is reportedly planning to team up with her sister Amrita Arora for a reality show titled The Arora Sisters, very soon.

