Besties Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh get matching tattoos and it may leave you supremely confused

Dangal actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are truly Bollywood's BFF jodi and they proved the same recently. How you ask? Well, the actors headed to a tattoo studio on Thursday to get matching tattoos inked. Yes, you heard that right. Taking to her Instagram Story, Fatima shared a series of goofy videos and photos that featured Sanya and her in the tattoo studio.

So what did Fatima and Sanya actually get tattooed? The Thugs of Hindostan actress shared a photo of her tattoo after it was done and it may leave you supremely confused. She captioned it, "@sanyamalhotra_ aur mera tattu (sic)," and tagged the Mumbai-based tattoo studio.

Sanya and Fatima got a small red dot tattoo on their inner forearm. However, their identical looking veins will leave you supremely confused whether the tattoo is a barely visible red dot or an addition of colour on their veins. While we don't know what the new ink symbolises for them, a red dot often means a symbol of hope and celebrates change.

Check out Fatima and Sana's brand new tattoo:

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra snapped after their tattoo appointment

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in the critically acclaimed Pagglait and Anurag Basu's Ludo which appealed to a wide audience. As for Fatima Sana Shaikh, the actress was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastans and Anurag Basu's Ludo.

