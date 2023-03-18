Besties Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday pose together; Aryan Khan’s PIC from Alanna-Ivor’s wedding goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got married to her longtime beau Ivor McCray, on Thursday. Ahead of the grand wedding ceremony, pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi and a bridal shower took place. The Haldi ceremony of Alanna and Ivor was attended by many celebrities including Ananya, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Dino Morea, Suhana Khan, Kim Sharma, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza, among others. While we got to see paparazzi pictures of the celebs arriving for Alanna’s Haldi, we didn’t get to see too many inside pictures from the event. Now, Bhavana Pandey has shared a series of pictures from Alanna’s Haldi, and one of them shows BFFs Suhana and Ananya posing together. Meanwhile, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan at Alanna and Ivor’s wedding reception is also going viral!

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday pose together at Alanna Panday’s Haldi

Bhavana Pandey shared a series of pictures from Alanna’s Haldi on her Instagram account. The first one is a family picture featuring Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa and Chunky Panday. Another picture shows Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday posing together at the haldi ceremony. Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous in a Falguni and Shane Peacock sheer silver saree with a sequinned stripes pattern. Meanwhile, Ananya looked stunning in a floral lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. They posed together at Alanna’s haldi against the backdrop of some beautiful sunflowers. Take a look at the unseen picture below!

Aryan Khan’s PIC from Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray’s wedding

Meanwhile, a fan page of Aryan Khan has shared a picture that shows Aryan Khan at Alanna and Ivor’s wedding ceremony. While the picture is blurry, we can see a glimpse of Aryan in a black outfit. Take a look at the picture below.

A video that surfaced on Instagram today shows Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan joining the guests on the dance floor at Alanna and Ivor’s wedding reception. They were seen shaking a leg to AP Dhillon’s song Dil Nu.

