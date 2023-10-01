‘Better than Sukesh’: Mika Singh reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s pic; deletes post

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The Sri Lankan beauty has, over the years, carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema. Known for roles in movies like Kick, Murder 2, and others, the actress has mesmerized everyone with her beauty and talent. On Saturday, the actress posted a photograph with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, making everyone go gaga over their future collaboration. While the fans were excited about the duo’s collab, singer Mika Singh re-tweeted the post and commented that Jean is better than the alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The singer later deleted the post.

Mika Singh reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez's latest post with Jean-Claude Van Damme

The Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer, Mika Singh, reacted to a post shared by Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In the post, the actress can be seen posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, “With the legend Van Dam! Can’t wait for this collab!” Mika Singh, on the other hand, reacting to it wrote, “You are looking so beautiful…he is much better than #sukesh”. Nonetheless, the singer later deleted the post. Nevertheless, the post has been going viral on the internet. Have a look:

About Sukesh Chandrashekhar

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an alleged conman. He is accused in over 30 high-profile cases of forgery, extortion, and money laundering. He is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs. 200 crore extortion case. Sukesh and Jacqueline were allegedly dating. Several intimate pictures of the two had also gone viral on the internet. However, the actress has denied any relationship with the accused, stating that the two met briefly on a professional account.

Meanwhile, Sukesh, on various occasions, continues to send his love in the form of letters and messages from inside the jail.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Work front

Last seen in Selfiee in a special appearance for a song, Jacqueline Fernandez has a lineup of projects in the future. The actress is currently gearing up for the third part of Welcome franchise, Welcome to The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film will release next year on December 20, 2024.

In addition to this, the actress also has Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh in the pipeline which features Sonu Sood in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan lauds Jacqueline Fernandez for 'breaking boundaries' as she drops pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme