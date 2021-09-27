Between Kabir Singh and Jab We Met, Shahid Kapoor reveals his pick; Here's how fans reacted

Monday began with a surprise for fans as the actor did a short 'Q&A' on Twitter and left everyone excited. Amid the buzz about his next film Jersey, Shahid engaged with fans on social media and one of them asked him to pick between his two blockbuster films Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. Well, both films had an excellent box office run and received a lot of love from the audience, but Shahid was asked to pick one and he chose Kabir Singh in his answer.

A fan tweeted, "jwm or kabir singh? Choose one." To this, Shahid replied, 'Kabir.' To recall, Shahid's film Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani was one of the blockbusters of 2019. On the other hand, Jab We Met with Kareena Kapoor Khan also received lot of love. However, as soon as Shahid picked his role of Kabir over Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met, fans were left divided. While fans of Kabir Singh went ahead and praised his act, those who loved Aditya in Jab We Met were left heartbroken over his choice.

Take a look Shahid's tweet:

A fan wrote, "whyyyy adityaaaaa?????? whyyyy i meannn whyyy???? adityaaa noo yaar youuu as aditya is forever lovee and unique" Another who was a fan of Aditya from Jab We Met wrote, " JWM is hundred times better than KS." Another wrote, "why would u say that." On the other hand, fans of the film Kabir Singh came to the actor's defense in the comments. A fan wrote, "jwm is a classic for sure, but Kabir Singh is his highest grossed movie ever and let's be honest it kinda gave him the revival in the industry, I already loved wese bhi it's just great that he still has long way to go." Another wrote, "JWM was more a Kareena's movie while Shahid totally owned Kabir Singh. As much as I hate the movie because of glorifying toxic relationships but have to agree that this movie is a milestone in Shahid's career and so understandably he chooses it over jwm."

Take a look at fan tweets:

During the ask me session, Shahid also was asked about his excitement on theatres reopening and upcoming release Sooryavanshi starring and . The actor expressed his excitement for seeing the same in his response.

Recently, Shahid starrer Jersey got a new release date after decision to reopen theatres in Maharashtra was announced. Shahid's Jersey will hit the screens on December 31, 2021. The actor announced it on social media on Sunday and left fans excited.

