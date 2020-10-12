Between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who was a better student? Dad Randhir Kapoor spills the beans

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

At 40 also, to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of B-town is something that everyone would agree to. However, if we say that between Karisma Kapoor and Kareena, it was Lolo who was a brighter student, then would you believe it? Well, we have no option but to believe it because daddy Randhir Kapoor revealed that between the Kapoor sister, it was Lolo who was a brighter student. During a recent interview, when Randhir Kapoor was asked- ‘Who was a better student’, he said, ‘Karisma’.

Also, when the veteran actor was asked as to ‘Who is more attached to you and who is more attached to Babita?’, he said that the sisters are both attached to Babita and very fond of him. Not just this, if you guys don’t know this, then it was Kareena and Karisma Kapoor who convinced Randhir Kapoor to make his Instagram debut. Anyways, that said, as we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan are vacationing at the Pataudi Palace and soon, Kareena is to join in New Delhi for the shooting of Lal Singh Chaddha.

Also, since Bebo is five months pregnant, during a recent report, it was said that Aamir Khan has instructed the director of the film, Advait Chandan, that when Bebo shoots, “only a skeletal crew be present on set when she is scheduled to shoot”.

