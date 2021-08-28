Between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who has more bags? Star wife spills the beans

and Mira Rajput are not just the popular star couple in Bollywood but also are among the most stylish ones. From their looks to bags, everything is always on point when they step out. And now, Mira has gone ahead to reveal a detail about her and Shahid's wardrobe collection that will leave you surprised. In a recent chat with a fashion magazine, Mira revealed that between her and Shahid, it is the Kabir Singh actor who has a bigger bag collection in the house.

Talking to Vogue India Magazine, Mira opened up about her love for handbags and how she is slowly building her collection. She revealed that she is 'conscious' about what she buys and that it needs to be relevant for several years. While talking about it, Mira also admitted that Shahid has the biggest collection of bags in their house. She said, "Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he’s always buying these really interesting pieces." She also revealed that Shahid has been encouraging her to be 'smart' while shopping and pick quality over quantity.

Further, while talking about her love for handbags in the chat, Mira also revealed that she's into 'vintage fashion' and hence, would love to pass her bags on to her daughter Misha. Mira also shared how Misha has been interested in her handbags since she was a kid. She said, "I'm a nostalgic person with an affinity for vintage fashion, so it will be special to pass this bag to my daughter who can make her own memories with it too. She’s already been waddling around with my bags since before she could walk!"

Meanwhile, recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their daughter Misha Kapoor's birthday. The star penned a lovely note for her daughter Misha as she turned 5 years old. Not just this, the star wife began preps for the same a week ago and had shared about it on her story. From picking a dress to decor, Mira had been working for Misha's birthday party a week ahead of her little girl's birthday. Since then, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of how Misha celebrated her 5th birthday with Shahid and Mira.

