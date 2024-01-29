Beyonce and Britney Spears' choreographer JoJo Gomez is training Nora Fatehi for I’m Bossy

When it comes to dance, Nora Fatehi's name always comes to mind. She has consistently entertained her fans with her alluring dance moves. Recently, the global sensation released the official video of her latest international single titled I'm Bossy, which has already made waves. In the video, the actress looks stunning, and we're sure that fans are once again swooning over her dance moves and appearance.

Nora Fatehi’s Im Bossy music video out

Originally introduced to fans in audio format on December 28, Nora Fatehi's I'm Bossy has now come to life with a visually stunning music video, featuring choreography by the renowned Jojo Gomez. Known for her work with global sensations like Beyoncé and Britney Spears, Gomez adds her signature touch to elevate the dance element of this Afro-pop-infused dance anthem.

Fans, who had been eagerly awaiting the visual representation of the song since its audio release, are treated to a visual spectacle as Nora Fatehi showcases her exceptional dance skills. Jojo Gomez's involvement in the project adds an extra layer of excitement, given her impressive portfolio with music legends.

I'm Bossy not only offers a musical feast with its Afro-pop beats but also serves as a visual delight, presenting itself as a dance anthem. Nora Fatehi, celebrated for her versatility and seamless fusion of various dance styles, brings her A-game to the choreography, ensuring a treat for her fans worldwide.

Upcoming projects of Nora Fatehi

Nora, who is known for her magical onscreen appearance has been roped in for KD - The Devil. The announcement was made earlier by production house KVN Productions, welcoming the arrival of Nora Fatehi. “The ethereal beauty Nora Fatehi enters KD’s Warfield to inflame hearts,” read the X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

After her appearance in the Kannada movie KD, Nora Fatehi will be back in familiar territory with her next film, titled Crakk. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. It is touted to be an action/sports drama. Post Crakk, Nora will also feature in a film titled Madgaon Express, which will be the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

