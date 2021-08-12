Beyond Excited: Vidya Balan commences filming Jalsa, teams up with Suresh Triveni & Shefali Shah

On Thursday, August 12, actor Vidya Balan took to social media to share a piece of good news among her fans. Sharing an update about her upcoming film, Jalsa, the Sherni actor feels ‘beyond excited’ to reunite with her Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. Apart from Vidya, the movie also features Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Gurpal Singh and Iqbal Khan in pivotal roles.

Written by Prajwal Chadrashekar, Jalsa’s shooting has finally commenced today. The Kahaani star also went on to confirm that the movie is tentatively scheduled for a premiere in 2022. The news was shared alongside an announcement motion poster that features a short time-lapse video of the city of lights, Mumbai. While making the announcement, Vidya wrote, “Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @shefalishahofficial to create something special! 2022 mein #Jalsa hoga! #JalsaBegins Filming.”

Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Vidya Balan was last seen in the action thriller, Sherni. Helmed by Amit V Masurkar, the movie dealt with the delicate subjects of human-wildlife conflict and wildlife conservation. Released via OTT platform, the film went on to gain positive response from fans and critics alike.

Prior to that, Vidya’s biographical film tracing the life of the prolific mathematician Shakuntala Devi, also garnered praises from audiences. The actor’s last two films have been released digitally, however, it is yet unknown if Jalsa may have a theatrical release. While talking about the announcement, as soon as the news surfaced online, fans went gaga over it. While some extended congratulatory messages to the actor, many other expressed that they are ‘super excited’.

