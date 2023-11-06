Beyond the Star: Iulia Vantur to narrate Salman Khan’s OTT docu-series? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan is presently gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of his spy thriller, Tiger 3. As part of his upcoming projects, there is also a long-awaited documentary, titled Beyond the Star. In a previous revelation, Salman credited his close friend, Iulia Vantur, as the brains behind the OTT docu-series. In a recent development, it has been disclosed that she will also lend her voice to narrate the project.

Iulia Vantur has reportedly narrated Salman Khan’s journey in Beyond the Star

As reported by News18, Romanian actress-model Iulia Vantur, known for her strong bond with Salman Khan and being the creative force behind his docu-series, has assumed the significant role of the narrator. The decision was driven by the makers' belief that her intimate knowledge of Salman, both professionally and personally, makes her the perfect voice to convey his experiences in the industry and in life.

The portal further disclosed that the post-production phase of the project has concluded, and the much-anticipated release is set to coincide with Salman's 58th birthday on December 27th of this year.

More about Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond the Star

Pinkvilla was the first in unveiling the development of the docu-series. The show features interviews from Salman's family, friends, and industry colleagues, offering an insightful glimpse into his life. Produced in collaboration between Salman Khan Films, Wiz Films, and Applause Entertainment, the docu-series is slated for release on a prominent OTT platform.

About Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

