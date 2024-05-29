BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in Orry’s fun video reveal what they lost over weekend: WATCH

B-town besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor always manage to win hearts with their appearances, social media presence, fun banter, and unwavering support for each other. Recently, Orry took to social media and shared a video in which the girls can be heard talking about their weekend losses. Scroll down to read the full story!

Here's what Ananya Panday and Shanya Kapoor lost this weekend

Taking to Instagram, Orry shared a fun video in which he can be seen asking his friends what they lost this weekend. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also featured in the video. When asked about what Shanaya lost this weekend, she said to Orry, 'Your shoes.' Meanwhile, Ananya's response resonates with many these days. Kapoor said, 'My soul.'

Have a look the the video here:

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's work front

The actress was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The film's title is based on a song of the same name from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Up next, she will be seen on Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae. The series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra is helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in the movie Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal and directed by Nanda Kishore. The film is a joint venture between Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios, with Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder producing for AVS, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

Meanwhile, she will make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, playing the character Nimrit. The movie features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in prominent roles. She excitedly shared the news and her initial glimpse of the film on her Instagram in March 2022.

ALSO READ: PIC: Suhana Khan is joined by 'dream team' ft Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL match