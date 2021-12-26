BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora are ‘back’ as they have fun at Karisma Kapoor’s house; INSIDE PICS

The Holiday season is here and it has painted the whole town red with family and friends having get-togethers, parties, and some memorable times together. And it’s no different for our B’Town celebs as well. Just yesterday, the whole Kapoor clan was seen celebrating, as they had their annual Christmas lunch together. And tonight, the paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, along with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur as they reached Karisma’s Kapoor’s residence for a get-together. Amrita Arora along with her family, and Latasa Nanda were spotted as well.

A few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared an inside picture of Karisma’s house party. In the picture, the actress can be seen striking a happy pose with her BFF, Amrita Arora. While Amrita donned a one-shouldered purple frilly dress, Kareena opted for a chic look in a black cold-shoulder top and high-waisted beige pants. She kept her tresses open and opted for a soft-glam makeup look with heavily-kohled eyes. She also wore a neckpiece with a green stone, which perfectly amped up her look. Sharing this picture, Kareena captioned it, “We are back (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

In other news, both Kareena and Amrita had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks back after they attended an intimate dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence. On 24th of December, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared that she and Amrita beat the virus together, and thanked everyone, including Saif and Karisma, who stood by her side.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor broke the internet with 1 mn followers in 3 days with Insta debut