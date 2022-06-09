BFFs Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora channel their inner diva in casuals, get snapped in the city; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making heads turn over the past couple of days with her fashion game. These days, Bebo seems to be busy with some work commitments which makes her step out of her house every morning. Today, yet again the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was snapped by the paparazzi and looked pristine in an all-white attire. On the other hand, her BFF Malaika Arora was also spotted stepping out of her house giving chic vibes in baggy pants and a stylish top.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in an oversized white shirt that she paired with white ankle length pants. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. The actress completed her look with brown footwear and as always had her coffee mug in one hand. On the other hand, Malaika Arora wore white baggy pants and paired them with a stylish black coloured top. The diva completed her look with a pink coloured cap and left her hair open. She also waved at the paps.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, she will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in a yellow oversized tee & ankle pants as she steps out; PHOTOS