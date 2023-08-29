BFFs Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence; Karan Johar joins them-WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor share a great bond with each other. We saw them together on Koffee With Karan season 7, during which the B-Town BFFs made some interesting revelations. Last night, Sara and Janhvi were spotted by the paparazzi at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Not just that, Karan Johar was also clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s house last night, and looks like they had a fun get-together!

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Pictures and videos clicked by the paparazzi show Janhvi, Sara, and Karan leaving from Manish Malhotra’s residence in their respective cars. For the get-together, Janhvi wore a simple black dress. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan wore a printed green outfit. She seemed to be in a jovial mood and was all smiles as she waved at the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Karan Johar was also spotted and was seen in a quirky printed shirt. Check out the pictures and video below!

We can’t wait to see pictures from their get-together. Two days ago, Manish Malhotra shared lovely pictures with Kriti Sanon as she celebrated her National Award win for Best Actress for Mimi, with her friends. The pictures also featured Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mukesh Chhabra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Laxman Utekar, among others.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted as they visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. She was seen sporting a simple saree look. The actress wore a purple silk saree and had her hair tied back in a braid. Soon after seeking blessings at the temple, she returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paps.

Work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She and Sara Ali Khan also had a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Janhvi has films such as Mr & Mrs Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Metro…In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.

