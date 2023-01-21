BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attend Kendall Jenner’s party in Dubai, pose with the supermodel- PICS

The grand launch of Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah saw many celebrities from across the world in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, their daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Khan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others showed up at the launch party hosted by Nobu at Atlantis The Royal. Supermodel Kendall Jenner also hosted an after-party at the hotel’s Club 22 to celebrate her tequila brand, and Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were on the guest list!

Today, Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a video posted by Kendall’s fan page. It showed Shanaya Kapoor enjoying a conversation with a friend, just a little distance away from Kendall Jenner, who was also seen greeting the guests. Sharing the clip, Maheep wrote, “I spot my girl.” Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor also shared a few glimpses from the bash on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures shows Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor posing with Kendall Jenner. The background of the picture shows the stunning skyline of the city, and the breathtaking view from the hotel.

Another picture shared by Shanaya Kapoor showed her and Shanaya wearing matching sparkly heels, while another picture shows their outfits as they got ready to attend the grand event. Shanaya is seen in a bright red dress, while Suhana looks stunning in a nude-colored body-hugging strappy dress. Check out the pictures below!