Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Chak De India: 5 Sports dramas for you to binge-watch this weekend

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend and Bollywood has got you covered as it has a host of different sports drama films you can watch, to set your mood for the next week.

Here is a list of 5 amazing sports dramas films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Disney+Hotstar) - The biopic of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh can act as your perfect weekend watch. The film oozes the feeling of country love and on-the-whole, is very inspirational and motivational, for anyone wanting to achieve big in life. Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh delivers a knock-out performance in this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra masterpiece.

2. MS Dhoni - The Untold Story (Disney+Hotstar) - The biopic of former Indian Cricket Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is special since it is firstly about the only Indian captain to win all International Cricket Council trophies and secondly because a magnificent actor like Sushant Singh Rajput has essayed the role of the cricketing legend. This sports drama takes viewers on a journey from MS' early days to him winning the ODI World Cup in 2011. You can watch this Neeraj Pandey directorial, digitally, over the weekend.

3. Sultan (Amazon Prime) - A run-down desi wrestler Sultan Ali Khan makes his comeback as an MMA fighter in this action drama which boasts of some incredible performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer is a perfect sports drama that can be watched over the weekend.

4. Jhund (Zee5) - A retired sports teacher, Vijay Barse, forms a football team of slum-dwelling children in order to keep them away from drugs and crime. He coaches them, despite financial difficulties and eventually makes them capable of representing the nation. This Amitabh Bachchan starrer helmed by Nagraj Manjule is a perfect weekend binge-watch.

5. Chakde! India (Amazon Prime) - Kabir Khan leads the Indian Women's Hockey Team to a world cup victory to wipe his name off as a traitor in the eyes on Indians. This remarkable underdog story is well-layered and touches upon a host of different social issues, that the country still coombats. This Shah Rukh Khan starrer, directed by Shimit Amin is your perfect weekend binge.

