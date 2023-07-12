Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 10: How Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor celebrated the special milestone

Farhan Akhtar, a well-known actor and filmmaker, recently turned to social media to mark the ten-year anniversary milestone of the premiere of a film that is extremely important to him both professionally and personally. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, left an unforgettable impression on moviegoers and continues to reverberate emotionally, as Farhan Akhtar expressed his thanks for the outpouring of love and support over the years.

A significant impact:

The 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag narrated the incredible and inspiring story of Indian track star Milkha Singh, who was portrayed with conviction and dedication by Farhan Akhtar. The film's impact extended beyond its box office success, becoming a cultural phenomenon that touched upon the hearts of millions. Akhtar noted that the film had an impact not only on his career but also on his personal life.

Justifying sacrifices and hard work:

The profound connection Farhan Akhtar built with the crowd made the experience even more precious for him. The portrayal of Milkha Singh's journey in the film struck a deep chord with viewers, resulting in an outpouring of love and support. Akhtar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people who embraced the film and made it a treasured part of their lives.

Farhan Akhtar acknowledged in his heartfelt remark that the audience's love and support justified all of the hard work and sacrifices that went into bringing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to life. The film was not just the result of filmmaking expertise and technical prowess, but also a labour of love and dedication from the whole team involved. The tremendous positive response from the audience emphasised the necessity of telling Milkha Singh's story and honouring his legacy.

As the tenth anniversary of "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" approaches, Farhan Akhtar's sincere comment on the film's impact speaks eloquently about its enduring significance. The film's capacity to move people's emotions and inspire them has made it an unforgettable cinematic experience. Acknowledging the overwhelming affection and support, Akhtar thanks fans and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for their efforts to this great journey. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a testament to the power of storytelling and cinema's capacity to leave an indelible impression.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is the new Don for Farhan Akhtar; But why the delay in the announcement? Details