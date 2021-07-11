Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 8: Did you know Ranveer Singh auditioned for the lead role in Farhan Akhtar starrer?

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag came out in 2013 helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has recently directed Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming sports film Toofaan.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is widely regarded as one of the finest biopics to have been made in Hindi cinema. The film saw Farhan Akhtar portraying the lead character of legendary athlete Milkha Singh who recently passed away due to Coronavirus-related complications. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra helmed the film and the narrative was bounded in the script form by Prasoon Joshi. Divya Dutta portrayed a brilliant supporting character as Milkha Singh’s sister along with Yograj Singh, Pavan Malhotra, Art Malik, and .

started his journey in cinema with the 2010 hit Band Baaja Baarat. He had garnered relative fame but not the superstardom that he enjoys today. Ranveer had auditioned to portray the lead role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. According to a report in Hindustan Times, During the 2015 IFFI (International Film Festival of Goa), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about Ranveer being in the running for the titular part and losing it out to established actor Farhan due to his eyes. Rakeysh mentioned that though Farhan was not the right age for the character because he was 36, while Milkha Singh being portrayed in the film was largely in his 20’s, he stood out in the audition process.

Rakeysh said, “Farhan came as an instinctive choice. His age was wrong- Farhan was 36, Milkha was 22. But I felt out of all the auditions I had seen he was the best. There were three people who stood out- one was a new actor called Nitish, one was Ranveer Singh, who was quite crazy and then Farhan.” He further added by saying, “For me Farhan worked the best because his response was silent. I could see it in his eyes. That was it. That was enough for me.” Rakeysh and Farhan have collaborated yet again for a sports film dealing with the making of a boxer called ‘Toofaan’, which will get a release on July 16.

