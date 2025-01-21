Bhaav 2025: India’s cultural summit to feature iconic performances, inclusivity and spiritual celebrations at Art of Living International Center on THIS date

Bhaav 2025, is India’s most spectacular cultural summit, uniting tradition and modernity in an immersive three-day celebration. Hosted at the Art of Living International Center from January 23 to 26, this extraordinary event promises an unparalleled experience for 600 delegates and artists. With over 70 performances, Bhaav transcends boundaries, offering a melting pot of art, spirituality, and innovation. A festival that’s as vibrant and dynamic as India itself.

“Even if one culture, religion or civilization disappears, then the world will be poorer for it,” says the global humanitarian and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar whose vision has guided this mega celebration of cultures, “Every culture is part of the world heritage and we must preserve and maintain all of them.”

In a show of unconditional support for Indian culture and artists, Hon. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be present at the summit.

A Festival of Inclusivity and Celebration

This year, Bhaav 2025 sets a new benchmark in inclusivity, shining a spotlight on the contributions of India’s transgender community. Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi, a trailblazer in Jogathi Nritya and the first transgender president of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, will share her inspiring journey. Joining her is the electrifying Sushant Divgikar, whose powerful performance as Rani Ko-He-Nur highlights the intersection of artistry and advocacy. Adding to this vibrant celebration, a team of 10 transgender Bharatnatyam dancers led by Ratri Das will perform Saptamatrika, an awe-inspiring piece symbolizing divine feminine energy.

An Unmissable Lineup of Legends

Prepare to witness iconic performances by India’s finest artists. The stage will come alive with luminaries like Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, 93-year-old Veena maestro R. Vishweshvaran, and 88-year-old Mridangam virtuoso Vidwan A.V. Anand, alongside Kathak maestro Maneesha Sathe and Carnatic legend Ratnam Rajam Shankar. Contemporary innovators like Aditi Mangaldas will add a modern twist, blending Kathak with contemporary dance.

Reviving Heritage and Celebrating Diversity

Bhaav is not just a festival—it’s a movement to revive and celebrate India’s diverse artistic traditions. This year’s spotlight is on Maach, an ancient folk theater tradition from Madhya Pradesh. Thanks to the visionary work of Padmashri Omprakash Sharma, this male-dominated art form now welcomes women performers, breathing new life into a disappearing legacy.

A Symphony of Music and Dance

From the soulful strains of the sitar and veena to the dynamic beats of the tabla and mridangam, Bhaav 2025 celebrates the symphony of Indian music with over 20 instruments. Dance forms ranging from Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi to folk favorites like Lavani, Chhau, and Theyyam create a mesmerizing cultural mosaic.

An Experience Like No Other

Bhaav’s vibrant Expo 2025 offers an immersive journey into India’s craftsmanship, featuring interactive workshops on Madhubani, Kalamkari, and Gond art, alongside stalls showcasing exquisite handlooms, jewelry, and traditional delicacies.

With a focus on spirituality and creativity, Bhaav 2025 follows the theme "Inner Peace and Outer Dynamism", reflecting the balance between artistic expression and soulful introspection. Each day carries its own flavor:

Abhivyakti (Expression)

Adhigati (Joy of Learning)

Anubhuti (Experience)

Prajakta Mali, for the first time, will perform her iconic hit Madanmanjiri live, while Sushant Divgikar, famously known as Rani Ko-He-Nur, promises to set the stage ablaze with a show-stopping act. With a lineup featuring one Padma Vibhushan awardee and five Padmashree laureates, Bhaav 2025 guarantees to leave audiences spellbound.

Mark your calendars for January 23-26, 2025, at the Art of Living International Center and experience the magic of Bhaav!