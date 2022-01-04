Bhabhi Mira Rajput couldn't resist commenting on Ishaan Khatter's cool monochrome pics; Check

Honestly, we live for family banter. And if it is a Bollywood fam banter - well count us in to watch it with a bag of popcorn in our hands! Be it Katrina Kaif and her brother-in-law Sunny’s cute relationship, or Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter’s cute interactions - these dewar-bhabhi combos are just too adorable, and the relationship they share is just too precious and unique! Recently, the handsome Ishaan Khatter uploaded a bunch of cool black and white pics on his Instagram, and guess who was the first in line to cheer for him? No brownie points for this answer, of course, it was none other than his beloved bhabhi Mira Rajput.

In the pics that were clicked by photographer Ragini Nath, the ‘Dhadak’ actor looked devilishly dapper and gave major cool dude vibes. While in one of the pics he gave the peace sign and had his tongue out that brought out his boyish charm, in the other one, his intense look was enough to make you fall in love. The young actor kept the caption short and simple and put up the ‘joker’ emoji.

Coming to Mira Rajput’s comment on it, she humorously commented and teased Ishaan about his peace sign in the pictures. Well, just some plain good ol’ bhabhi-dewar banter - and we are here for it!

Check Ishaan's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Katrina Kaif. He also has Raja Krishna Meno’s Pippa in the pipeline.

