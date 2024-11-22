Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal’s comic caper will be about ‘more laughter, fun and entertainment’; Producers CONFIRM

Back in 2006, filmmaker Priyadarshan brought together the hilarious trio of Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, to create Bhagam Bhag. The three lead actors, along with several other talented actors, made the movie a source of unlimited laughter and entertainment. Well, after decades of the comedy movie’s release, the producers have finally confirmed that they’re working on Bhagam Bhag 2 which will be ‘more laughter, fun and entertainment.’

According to a report by India Today, Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions has acquired the rights for the sequel and will be producing the film along with Shemaroo Entertainment. Currently, Bhagam Bhag 2 is in its scripting stage. When questioned about what’s taking so much time for the movie to arrive, Sarita told the publication, “Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as special, when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

Hiren Gada (CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment) also stated that they are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing “more laughter, fun, and entertainment.” The producers also confirmed that the upcoming movie would be madder, crazier, and funnier.

Earlier this month, an industry insider exclusive spoke to Pinkvilla about the sequel and stated, “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. The sequel is currently in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers.”

It was also confirmed that Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal will be reuniting to guarantee an unlimited dose of laughter to the audience. The source added, “Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for the cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now.”

If things go as planned, the movie will go on the floor in mid-2025. Are you excited about Bhagam Bhag 2?

