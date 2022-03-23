Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: Ajay Devgn to Sonu Sood, 5 actors who played the freedom fighter onscreen

India – the nation is enjoying freedom for over 74 years. We are growing and developing as a country with every passing day. But this freedom didn’t come easy to us. After being ruled by the Britishers for around 200 years, India got its independence on August 15, 1947, after years of revolts, struggle and freedom battles against the British government. Several freedom fighters had laid their lives for the freedom of India. Amid these were Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who not just fought the freedom battle bravely but were also martyred in their early 20s on March 23, 1931

It’s been 92 years since Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged, but they left a mark on the entire nation and on the generations to come. In fact, their brave story has often been told on the big screen by several actors which did touch millions of hearts. So, as we remember them on the Shaheedi Diwas today, here’s a look at the actors who played the role of Bhagat Singh on the big screen.

Ajay Devgn

The actor played the role of the freedom fighter in the 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The movie had Sushant Singh playing the role of Sukhdev while D Santosh played the role of Rajguru. The movie was a box office success and Ajay even won a National Award in the Best Actor category for the film.

Siddharth

The actor played the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2006 release Rang De Basanti. While he was essaying the role for a short film in the movie, the way he presented the role won hearts. The film has gained a cult status over the years and Siddharth’s portrayal was well appreciated along with the performance of the other cast.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol had played the role of legendary freedom fighter in 23 March 1931: Shaheed. The movie had Sunny Deol playing the role of Chandrashekhar Azad and marked the Deol brothers’ second collaboration after Dillagi. Bobby and Sunny’s performance in the movie was well appreciated by the audience.

Amol Parashar

The actor, who is known for his cute looks and comic timings, left everyone amazed when he played the role of Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham which had Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Amol played the role with perfection and his honest portrayal and heartwarming smile made the role memorable despite the limited screen time.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood essayed the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on screen in the 2002 film Shaheed-E-Azam. Although the movie couldn’t create much of a buzz at the box office, Sonu’s performance garnered a decent response.

