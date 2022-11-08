Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla to have 'important roles' in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Report

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of the actor. Directed by Farhan Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Venkatesh and also features a cameo by Ram Charan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled for Eid 2023 release. The announcement was made by Salman Khan on Instagram. Along with a poster, the actor wrote, “Tiger 3 now on Diwali 2023 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about the film and now, reportedly Salman is all set to unite again with his past co-stars Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . According to India Today, the two actresses will have 'important roles' to play in the movie. To note, Bhagyashree worked with Khan in the 1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. While Salman and Bhumika starred together in the 2003 film, Tere Naam.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark the 10th Eid release for Salman after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Vijender Singh. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman completed 34 years in the film industry on August 26 and had thanked his fans by sharing a sneak peek of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan work front

On the work front, Salman is currently hosting the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from this, the actor will be seen next in Tiger 3. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Salman will also make a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.