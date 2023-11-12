Bhagyashree gives peek into Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party ft. Raveena Randon, Tamannaah Bhatia

Diwali's celebrations in Bollywood emerge as a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebs hosted Diwali bash for the entire film fraternity. Amongst others, it was power couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s star-studded grand Diwali celebrations which were held yesterday, November 11. Big Bollywood celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl amongst others graced the occasion. Now, most recently Bhagyashree who was also a part of the magnificent evening posted several inside unseen pictures from the party.

Bhagyashree shares unseen PICS from Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kunra's Diwali bash

On November 12, a while back, veteran actress Bhagyashree shared several inside pictures from the Diwali party hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. The photographs shared in the post feature the actress herself with her husband, Himalay Dassani, Raveena Randon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and with others.

The actress accompanied the post with a heart-warming caption as she wrote, “Diwali Vibes with the hostess with the mostest (super vibes, super food, super fun). Thank you @theshilpashetty ... lovely party.”

For the star-studded evening, Bhagyashree looked ever so graceful in a white saree with a heavily embroidered blouse. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress carried contrasting jewelry with a tied bun adorned with gajra.

The post shared by the actress attracted several reactions from the internet users.

Sushmita Sen dazzles in her recycled beige saree

Amongst the attendees was also actress Sushmita Sen, who made a classy admission at the star-studded. For the evening party, the diva dazzled in a translucent beige saree with a silver border., paired with a full-sleeved blouse. The actress accessorized her look with classy jewelry.

For the party hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Sush was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter, Renee Sen. In fact, the Aarya 3 actress’ choice of outfit also generated buzz as she recycled the saree that she had worn during Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 1.

About Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree is recognized for her roles in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Radhe Shyam, and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye amongst others. She is happily married to Himalaya Dassani. Her son, Abhimanyu Dassani is also a popular actor who entered Bollywood in 2018 with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota co-starring Radhika Madan.

