Bhagyashree on Maine Pyar Kiya: Sooraj Barjatya returned to me seven times with changes in script to please me

In a recent interview, Bhagyashree spoke about her hit film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. Initially, she had said ‘no’ to the film.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, who is well-known for her stellar performances in popular films like Paayal, Janani and others, has recently revealed about her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya while speaking with The Times of India. When asked about how she became Suman of Maine Pyar Kiya, she said that initially, she didn’t want to do it. Instead, she wanted to go abroad for higher studies and had also secured admission. “My father wanted me to complete my education in India itself and we were arguing over it when 'Maine Pyar Kiya' came my way,” she added.

The actress also explained that she told the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya that she didn’t want to work in films. However, Bhagyashree said that she liked the way the filmmaker narrated the film and she found the subject beautiful. “But, at the end of it, when he wanted to know if I would do the film, I told him that despite liking the script, I wouldn't be able to take it up,” she added. The actress also said that the ace director returned to her seven times, with changes in the script to please her, and each time she would come up with a new excuse. But on the eighth time, she gave her nod to the film.

The film was released in 1989 and it starred superstar alongside Bhagyashree. The actress was a newbie when Sooraj Barjatiya approached her for the film. “He was persistent that I do the film. To be honest, in my heart I always felt it was a lovely story and each time I sent him back, I would feel sad,” she stated.

But during the course of filming, she fell in love with the profession, which she had never even considered as a career option and now rest is history!

Credits :Times of India

