Bhagyashree recollects separation period with husband Himalaya Dassani for over a year; Calls it a scary phase

Bhagyashree recollects being away from husband Himalaya Dassani for 1.5 years and calls it a scary phase of her life.

Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalay Dassani in 1990 soon after her first film Maine Pyaar Kiya. In a video that recently surfaced on the internet, the former actress opened up on her separation period and revealed that there was a 1.5 year-long phase when she and her husband were away from each other. She also revealed that she was in two thoughts about her relationship thinking had she been married to someone else if not Himalay. Bhagyashree calls it a scary phase but says that she is happy in her married life now.

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut opposite in Maine Pyaar Kiya. The two actors won many hearts as Prem and Suman in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial. Talking about her love story, Bhagyashree met Himalay when she was in school. She admits that Himalay was her first love. Even though her parents opposed their marriage, she exchanged marriage vows with him in a temple in the presence of his parents, Sooraj, Salman, and a few close friends soon after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Check out her video:

Her debut film was a superhit and Bhagyashree had a number of offers coming her way. However, she gave it up for her marital life, Bhagyashree told Humans Of Bombay in a conversation. She also added that she admires career-oriented women who strike a balance between work and family but she chose to dedicate herself to being a homemaker for her family. She calls it a thankless job but says it is all worth in the end. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani has also placed his foot forward in acting. He made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and is now gearing up for his next film Nikamma.

Also Read: Bhagyashree reveals her love story in this trending post: Yash ji told me I was foolish but I loved being foolish

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More