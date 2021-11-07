Bhagyashree REVEALS the real reason behind her hiatus from the film industry

“Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi hi” who can ever forget this evergreen dialogue from the hit classic film Maine Pyar Kiya. This Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer romantic flick is one of the most-loved Indian movies of all time. The lead actor’s sizzling chemistry set the cinema houses on fire, thereby creating a special place for both Salman and Bhagyashree in the hearts of Indian masses. While Salman Khan enjoys a massive fandom, on the other hand, actor Bhagyashree ended up taking a decade long hiatus from the showbiz world.

Now, in a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, the veteran actor candidly revealed the reason behind taking a massive break from the entertainment world. According to the report, the actor’s hiatus came after suffering from a medical condition that reportedly did not allow her to move her right hand. Apparently, Bhagyashree reportedly took a year to recover from it. However, the actor also revealed that she did not waste her years by doing nothing. In fact, she indulged in gaining expertise in nutrition and fitness in her free time. The actress further added that she did not opt for surgery, instead, she made her recovery by self-healing.

She said, “During the course of the shooting for my television show Laut Aao Trisha, I couldn’t move my right hand and it took me a year to recover from it. The doctors had suggested surgery but I was really scared of it. I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home.”

In terms of work, the actor recently made a comeback in the showbiz world alongside Kangana Ranaut in the biographical film, Thalaivi. She also has another interesting project in the pipeline with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The actor will next feature in the period romantic flick, Radhe Shyam alongside them. After several delays owing to the pandemic, the movie is now scheduled to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Sankranthi on January 14, 2020.

