Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani opens up on being compared with Ananya, Janhvi: This isn’t fair

Bhagyashree’s darling daughter and actress Avantika Dassani has recently made her digital debut with a mystery-thriller Mithya. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. Avantika was garnered with lots of praise by the audience. However, she was being compared with Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. During an interview with India.com, Avantika opened up on the comparison and called it “unfair”. She also said that one should not compare the artists with each other.

While speaking to the news portal, Avantika said, “The comparison isn’t fair. Everything creative is subjective. What resonates with me as an audience might not resonate with you. I don’t think there should be a comparison. You should look at every artist for the work they do and their performance. We shouldn’t be comparing artists with each other. There’s a lot of unnecessary chatter about these things. I don’t think we need to have a discussion about it,” she added.”

Avantika Dassani also opened up on nepotism during the interview and said that she has worked hard to get fame and it was not given to her on a silver platter. She added that she works really hard and her performances reflect it.

Speaking about her mother Bhagyashree, she has recently participated in a reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ along with her husband Himalay Dassani. Recently, Bhagyashree got emotional in the show while remembering her wedding and confessed that nobody from her family had attended her big day. To note, Bhagyashree is best known for her role as Suman in Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya.

