Bhagyashree on starring alongside Kangana Rananut in Thalaivi: My character brings a turning point in her life

After a decent opening at the box office this year with Panga, 's next film titled Thalaivi has garnered attention from all over. The film is a biopic on the late Jayalalithaa, who was the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana underwent a massive transformation for the film and while it was set to release this year, the coronavirus pandemic has left the industry in a lurch. Actress Bhagyashree recently revealed that she will be starring alongside Kangana.

While the yesteryear actress' role was kept under wraps, Bhagyashree has now revealed that she has been allowed to speak about the project and her character. In a conversation with E!Times, Bhagyashree revealed that she has done quite a few scenes with Kangana in the film.

She said, "I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in 'Thalaivi’s life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time."

In an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree had revealed that she is extremely excited for her next few projects and that she has been reading scripts and has two films in the pipeline already. She disclosed, "I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it."

