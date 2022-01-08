Bhagyashree takes a witty jibe at Salman Khan for his snake biting incident & it'll leave you in splits; PIC

It hasn’t been long when Salman Khan had made the headlines after he was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. For the uninitiated, the incident took place ahead of his birthday on December 27 last year and the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star was rushed to the hospital soon after. Salman was discharged a couple of hours later and has been doing fine post that, but the news had spread like wildfire in the tinselvile. Now days after the incident happened, it is making the headlines once again courtesy Bhagyashree’s quirky post.

Interestingly, Bhagyashree had taken to social media and shared a pic of a board of a snacks corner on her Instagram story as she took a witty jibe on Salman’s snake biting incident. The board had a spelling mistake wherein ‘shakes’ was written as ‘snakes’. Tagging Salman Khan in the post, Bhagyashree wondered if he wanted to visit the place. She wrote, “Saw this today and wondered. @BeingSalmanKhan would you care to go?” along with laughing emoticons.

Take a look at Bhagyashree’s quirky post for Salman Khan:

Earlier, Salman had opened up on the snake biting incident and revealed that he was bitten thrice. “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. I am fine now,” the actor was quoted saying to the paps.