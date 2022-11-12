‘Bhai bane Bhediya’ says Varun Dhawan as Salman Khan transforms into a wolf in this fun video; WATCH

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been promoting their upcoming film Bhediya in full swing. In the last few days, we saw both actors make stylish appearances in the city , as they promoted their movie. In the movie, Varun will be seen playing a werewolf, and fans can’t wait to see the actor in a role that is so different from his previous ones. Recently, the actor visited Salman Khan on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and looks like they had a blast. Varun has shared a video of a fun moment they shared, and it is unmissable!

Looks like Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan had a great time shooting for Bigg Boss 16 episode, and they also shared some fun moments behind the scenes. Varun made Salman try the Bhediya filter, and also posted the hilarious video on Instagram. The video shared by Varun shows Salman looking at the screen intently, and smiling as the Bhediya filter transforms his face into that of a wolf. The audio in the background reveals a howling sound, and Varun Dhawan can be seen with a shocked expression on his face, at seeing Salman Khan’s transformation.

In his caption, Varun mentioned that he had an amazing time on Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan. “Bhai bane BHEDIYA Had to bite him. Had a great time on big boss with bhai @beingsalmankhan milte hain 25 Nov ko theatre mein,” he wrote. The video will leave you amused, take a look!