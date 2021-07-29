Bhai Bhai Song Out: Sanjay Dutt gets the perfect birthday gift from 'Bhuj' makers; Grooves to the desi beats

Ever since Bhuj: The Pride Of India was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the film to release. The trailer of this starrer was recently released, and it created a lot of hype. Well, there is one more thing about the movie that is creating a lot of buzz, and that is the presence of Sanjay Dutt in it. Well, fans have been dying to watch the actor on the silver screen. Today, Sanjay turned a year older. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner, but the makers of Bhuj gave the perfect gift to the actor and to his fans. They released the song Bhai Bhai starring Sanjay Dutt, in a desi avatar.

Sanjay Dutt looks fierce and adorable at the same time in this song. He is dressed in traditional attire and can be seen grooving to the desi beats. It has been a long time that fans got to witness his magic in any movie. Well, this song Bhai Bhai indeed, is a great treat for all his fans. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and posted this song with a caption, "Bringing to you #BhaiBhai, on our beloved #Sanju Baba's birthday. #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt".

Check it out:

Bhai Bhai is sung by Mika Singh, and the music of the song is given by Lijo George - Dj Chetas. Abhishek Dhudaiya directorial is slated to release on 13th August 2021. Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 things we got to know about actor's life through Rajkumar Hirani's drama Sanju