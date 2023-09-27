'Bhai damaad jaisa...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS in Jawan style to fan's Virat Kohli query

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has curated a huge fan base for himself owing to his incredible acting skills. Currently, the actor is busy in absorbing the adulation pouring in from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry for his noteworthy performance in his latest release - Jawan. While basking in the success of the film, SRK has also conducted several ‘Ask SRK’ sessions lately wherein fans get an opportunity to interact with the superstar. Recently, he was asked to give an opinion on cricketer Virat Kohli in “Jawan style”. Stating that Kohli is like his ‘son-in-law’, SRK poured his love on the cricketer.

Shah Rukh Khan says Virat Kohli is like his ‘son-in-law’

During a recent Ask SRK session with his fans, the Baadshaah of Bollywood was asked to give an opinion on Virat Kohli in “Jawan style”. “#AskSRK Sir say something about @imVkohli because every day we are watching some fan war posts between them. Have some words in #Jawan style about Kohli. @iamsrk #AskSRK,” questioned the fan in his tweet. Responding to the same, Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to give witty replies during the sessions, told the fan that Virat Kohli is like a “son-in-law” to him. “I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! (He is like my son-in-law)” mentioned King Khan in his tweet.

Notably, during the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh was also asked by another fan to wish India luck for the World Cup. “Sir India ko world Cup ke liye all the best bol do @iamsrk #AskSRK (Sir wish all the best to India for the World Cup),” mentioned the fan’s tweet. Replying to it, the actor hailed India and tweeted, “Indiaaaaaa…..Indiaaaa. All the best to the boys…..have a great World cup!! All the best.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

The Baadshaah of Bollywood is currently basking in the success of his latest release Atlee-directorial Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming venture Dunki, and said that the movie will hit the big screen during Christmas.

