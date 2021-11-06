Bhai Dooj 2021: Anshula Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor ‘Yang to my yin’ as they celebrate the fest; PICS

Today, India is celebrating the Bhai Dooj festival. It is the celebration of the brother and sister's relationship. People celebrate it with a lot of fervour, and on this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. Many celebrities have been sharing pictures with their brothers on social media and wishing them. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has shared pictures on her Instagram and calls the actor her ‘Yang to my yin’.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote, “When he oscillates between being my fav human but also the most irritating human.. sums up a typical day in our lives #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing #TheYangToMyYin #ILoveYouEvenWhenYouDriveMeCrazy #HappyBhaiDuj.” Arjun too shared same pictures with a different story. He wrote, “When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway. @anshulakapoor #BhaiDooj.” In the pictures, Anshula and Arjun are twinning in the same colour jacket paired with a white T-shirt and jeans. Fans also wished both.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Anushula shared pictures from the Diwali bash and Khushi Kapoor’s birthday at Anil Kapoor’s residence. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will be next seen in Ek Villain 2.

