Bhai Dooj 2021: Kangana Ranaut shares a cute creative of her and nephew Prithvi to wish fans

Like every festival, Bhai Dooj is also celebrated with a lot of fervour in India. Right after Diwali, this festival celebrates the sibling bond. Bollywood stars too are celebrating the occasion including Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii star took to social media to send out a special wish to her fans on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Kangana, who loves to celebrate every festival and often shares glimpses of it on social media, did the same today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a fan-made creative featuring her nephew Prithvi and her. In the photo, we could see Kangana holding onto her nephew Prithvi as he smiled and posed. The fan-made creative impressed Kangana and she shared it on her handle. Along with it, she sent out good wishes on Bhai Dooj. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Happy #bhaidooj to all from Prithavi and me." Thank you for this fan-made creative." Another photo Kangana shared was of Prithvi as he was on his way to Mumbai.

Kangana recent shared several photos on her social media handle from her Diwali celebrations. The Thalaivii star is all set to kick off the shoot of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film reportedly stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Besides this, Kangana will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. It is slated to release in theatres on April 8, 2022. Besides this, Kangana also recently wrapped up shooting for her film, Tejas.

