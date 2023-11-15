Bhai Dooj 2023: 8 Bollywood brother-sister duos who are sibling goals; Salman Khan-Arpita to Suhana-Aryan Khan

All brother-sister bonds have a special charm in their own way, and Bollywood is filled with such bonds. From joyous celebrations to family get-togethers, Bollywood parties, vacations, and photoshoots, these real-life Bollywood siblings consistently establish standards for sibling relationships, serving as inspiration for fans.

Today on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, here is a list of Bollywood brother-sister duos that have our hearts:

1. Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

The internet is currently captivated by the youthful and energetic siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh, are the parents of Sara and Ibrahim. Both of them are quite playful and highly engaged on social media and the siblings have been creating a buzz on the Internet with their hilarious and incredibly adorable videos. The siblings, Sara and Ibrahim, actively endorse each other and reminisce about their playful moments through social media and on television. They are a great example of siblings who have a strong and unbreakable connection with each other.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Exceptional talent runs in the family as Javed Akhtar, a distinguished lyricist and writer, along with screenwriter Honey Irani, are the parents of the incredibly gifted brother-sister duo, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, making them undeniably the most talented team in Bollywood. They are not only empathetic but also skilled storytellers. The way they present a positive image to the audience by supporting each other's work and collaborating on projects sets a wonderful example of love and care in the bond they share.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the siblings from the Pataudi family, not only have a shared passion for acting but also many common interests. They both love reading and have a great sense of humor. This dynamic duo is truly endearing. From fun party photos to supporting each other through tough times, these two have experienced a variety of moments together. Soha also has a strong bond with Saif's beloved wife Kareena, making this trio undoubtedly our favorite and we're sure you love them as much as we do.

4. Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor are recognized as the most stylish and classy siblings for a reason. They consistently excel in the realms of style and fashion, distinguishing themselves in the industry with their impeccable taste. The talented duo, Sonam and Harshvardhan, who are the children of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, have made their mark in the film industry with both praised and successful movies in their relatively short but impactful careers. With big aspirations for the future, these siblings, who are both Bollywood actors, have consistently supported each other through all the ups and downs.

5. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Whenever Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor take a picture together, it turns into a lovely sibling moment. This particular brother-sister duo likes to keep things simple and allows their work to do the talking. It's hard to overlook the exceptional bond they share as siblings. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor truly represent the joy and closeness of being siblings. Despite being half-siblings, their bond is genuinely heartwarming. You can often catch them spending time together, and their sibling group at the Kapoor home is made complete with the cheerful presence of Anshula and Khushi, forming a happy quartet.

6. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and the children of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek chose to pursue acting like his parents, while initially, Shweta appeared on camera only for specific interviews. The Bachchan siblings set relationship goals and frequently express their deep affection for each other. As the offspring of Bollywood icons, this duo symbolizes strong family bonds and always has each other’s back. They respect each other and also encourage each other. The duo are also often seen together on festivals and other occasions.

7. Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan's deep affection for his beloved sister Arpita Khan Sharma is well-known, as he always finds ways to show his love for her. In the siblings' group, which includes Salman's two brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and two sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita, there is a lot of warmth and love shared. However, the connection between Salman Khan and Arpita is particularly heartwarming. A quick look at their Instagram profiles will reveal that Salman bhai, as he is affectionately known, is consistently there for his sisters. The duo are don’t miss out on any chance to spend as much time with each other be it festivals, parties, or events.

8. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the children of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, have a strong and positive relationship, and they also have a younger brother named AbRam. They are widely recognized as prominent siblings in the current generation of Bollywood. Both Suhana and Aryan are gearing up for their debuts in the Bollywood industry. The siblings have a close relationship and are frequently seen together at parties and IPL matches. Just like any other caring brother, Aryan is also protective of his sister and frequently shares sweet pictures of them together which also includes the little AbRam.

