Bhai Dooj 2023: Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt wish for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan; see PIC

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, celebrated across the nation today, sisters are adorning their brothers' foreheads with tikas and offering prayers for their health and longevity. Bollywood celebrities have also wholeheartedly embraced the festive spirit. Sara Ali Khan, who shares a strong bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for him on this special day.

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj 2023

On Wednesday, November 15, Sara Ali Khan expressed her love for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by sharing a collage of pictures on her Instagram Stories. The collection featured recent and throwback snapshots from various festivals and vacations, capturing the essence of their bond. An adorable childhood picture of the duo took center stage in the collage. Sara accompanied the images with a sweet message, and wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj @___iak___” alongside a hatching chick emoji.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined in the Diwali celebrations with fervor. Sara hosted an intimate Diwali bash at her residence, where she, along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, donned coordinated white and golden outfits, creating a picturesque family scene.

Their festive journey continued as they attended Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash, where the gathering included the likes of Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan experienced success on the big screen this year with the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she made a special appearance opposite Ranveer Singh in the Heart Throb song from Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Looking ahead, Sara has exciting projects in her lineup, including the patriotic movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is also set to feature in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is gearing up for his debut in Karan Johar's Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. The film will also star the talented Kajol.

