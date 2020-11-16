Bhai Dooj: Anushka Sharma & brother Karnesh flash mischievous smiles in childhood photo as they wish other

While Anushka Sharma shared a simple heart emoji with her childhood picture, we couldn't help but adore the actress and her brother in their Bhai Dooj photo.

and brother Karnesh Sharma are a force to reckon with. The sibling duo took the streaming space by storm this year with shows like Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul. Running Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka has taken a back seat from acting and has been shining as a producer with her brother Karnesh. Today, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Anushka and Karnesh took to social media to wish each other.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the siblings flashed their most mischievous smile in the adorable childhood snap. While Anushka simple shared a simple heart emoji with the picture on her Instagram Story, Anushka's brother Karnesh shared the same snap and wrote, "Happy Bhai Dooj," with two heart emojis and tagged his superstar sister.

Check out the photos shared by Anushka and Karnesh on the occasion of Bhai Dooj:

Anushka, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli in January, had a quiet Diwali this year as she celebrated at home. The actress also gave a glimpse of the floral decorations at home. Anushka celebrated the festival of lights with her loved ones and did that in style as she wore a stunning creamy white outfit.

Sharing her Diwali look with millions of her fans, Anushka revealed that the actress got dressed up and stayed at home given the pandemic. Her hilarious caption read, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma radiates in creamy white outfit for Diwali, reveals how she celebrated at home with Virat Kohli

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×