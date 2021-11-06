On Bhai Dooj, Ekta Kapoor shares Tusshar Kapoor’s Diwali celebration & wishes him ‘world of happiness’

The Bollywood industry has witnessed several siblings duo who never miss a chance to dish out major family goals. Amid this, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor never fail to win hearts with the cute equation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ekta shared an adorable video for her brother Tusshar on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The video featured Tusshar’s simple and yet heartwarming Diwali celebrations with her kids in the family and in the caption, Ekta called her baby brother a pure and simple soul.

In the video, Tusshar was seen enjoying bursting crackers with all the kids of the house including his Laksshya and nephew Ravie. Showering love in the Golmaal actor, Ekta wished him the world of happiness on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. She wrote, “This is my brother's Diwali! He celebrated with d kids! My most pure n simple soul! On BHAI DUJ if like to wish him d world of happiness! Even though he is d youngest we depend on him d most! Love uuuuuuuuu for ur fitness simplicity warmth love n dependability”.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor had hosted a grand Diwali bash this year which was a starry affair. Celebs from B-town and the telly world were seen marking their presence at the party including Salman Khan Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Khan, Sanaya Irani, Sakshi Tanwar etc. Host Ekta Kapoor was dressed up in a gorgeous, embellished sharara in black, pink, and yellow hues. She kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look for the night.