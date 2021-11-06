Bhai Dooj: Madhuri Dixit and her brother Ajit are all smiles as they pose together for a priceless picture

The bond of a brother and a sister is considered as one of the most strongest and precious ones. People across the country are celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, today, and so are our Bollywood celebrities. Many of our B-town celebs have been posting pictures with their brothers sending Bhai Dooj greetings to their fans. The recent one to join the club was Madhuri Dixit. A few moments back, the legendary actress shared a priceless picture with her brother Ajit Dixit on her social media handle and extended wishes to her fans as well.

In the picture, Madhuri can be seen in stylish traditional attire, while her brother is dressed formally in a shirt and black trousers. The brother-sister duo stood close and posed for the camera. Sharing the adorable picture, Madhuri wrote, “Wishing everyone. #HappyBhaiduj” As soon as the star shared the glimpse of the precious moment on Instagram, Madhuri’s fans rushed to the comment section and dropped best wishes. Many of them dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post.

Take a look:

Apart from her memorable and illustrious acting career, Madhuri has also learned the tricks of the trade when it comes to social media – be it Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter. Speaking of which, previously, the actress took to her Instagram space and shared a beautiful picture with Dr. Nene and their elder son, Arin.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.